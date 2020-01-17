OKLEE — Crookston boys' basketball scored the game's first 13 points, but fell to Red Lake County, 81-64, on Thursday night as the Rebels went on two separate surges at the end of each half.

The Pirates fell to 5-8, while Red Lake County improved to 10-3.

Crookston started out hot from the perimeter, hitting four 3-pointers on the way to a 20-6 lead.

The Rebels got hot themselves, and outscored the Pirates 30-12 the rest of the first half.

RLC seemingly had an answer for everything Crookston did in the second half, as the Pirates never cut the lead to less than two points. Derek Peterson and Eric Gieseke were unstoppable for the Rebels, getting into the lane and knocking down shots from outside.

The Rebels led 65-58 with five minutes to play after a Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) basket, but immediately went on an 8-0 run that essentially ended the game.

Bruggeman led the Pirates with 18 points, while Caden Osborn (Sr., C) added 16. Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 14, Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored 10 and Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored six.

Peterson and Gieseke led Red Lake with 20 and 17 points respectively.

UP NEXT: Crookston was scheduled to play Wadena-Deer Creek on Friday night at home, but that game was postponed to Feb. 1. Instead, the Pirates' next game is at Barnesville on Jan. 21.

