Josh Hardy leaned against the glass, looked out onto the just-emptied rink and came to a realization.



“This is kinda who we’re gonna have to be here,” the Crookston boys’ hockey coach said after a 4-1 loss to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday night, the Pirates’ 15th loss in 16 games this season.



To be clear, Hardy thinks — of course he does — that his team can win. Opposing coaches have told him all season that Crookston is much better than its record indicates. The Pirates’ own play has said that too, at times.



But just after breaking out in a 7-2 win over Park Rapids last Thursday, things went south for Crookston.



A 9-0 loss at top-ranked Warroad last Saturday wasn’t necessarily unexpected. But early in the game, Ben Andringa (Sr., F), the Pirates’ second-leading scorer with 14 points in 15 games, went down with a separated shoulder, joining second-line mainstay Kaleb Thingelstad — who broke his wrist on Jan. 4 in Fergus Falls — on the shelf. Later on, Noah Dragseth (Jr.), who’s started 13 games in goal with an .874 save percentage, was ruled out on Tuesday due to a concussion.



Hardy is hopeful that Dragseth can return next week, and that Andringa and Thingelstad will be back before the playoffs begin in mid-February. But it wasn’t so much their absences by themself that hurt Crookston against Detroit Lakes.



Carter Nelson (Jr.) was a standout on Tuesday, making 29 saves on 32 shot attempts. Quinn Westlake (Sr., F) filled in admirably for Andringa on the top line. Blaine Andringa (So., F) was solid in playing a regular shift for the first time all year.



“(Carter) stopped all the pucks he should have tonight and maybe some that he shouldn’t have,” Hardy said. “I thought Joey Doda had a good game tonight. I thought Leyton Salentine really stepped up on the back end. Quinn Westlake, Ty Hamre, Jade Selzler — all those guys really stepped up, so I was pleased to see our senior leadership group take their game to the next level.”



The Pirates’ next guys up are more than capable — there just aren’t next guys up behind them.



Hardy’s been forced to toggle roles in the meantime — Alex Longoria (Fr., F), normally a winger, had to play center against the Lakers. There’s also the issue of simple math: two less available players means more ice time for everybody else, which has stretched Crookston’s lines thin.



“Guys aren’t getting as much rest as they’re used to,” Hardy said. “It’s a learning process for some of these guys.”



That perhaps showed most on the open ice. After a fairly even first 20 minutes, Detroit Lakes began to dominate on the open ice, as fatigue started to set in and the Pirates struggled coming back into their own zone. And if Crookston did get a stop, it didn’t have enough energy to break the puck out quickly.



The Pirates gave up two goals in the second period, but still had a fighters’ chance in the third. However, a five-minute major on Selzler was basically the nail in the coffin, even though Crookston killed it off with six minutes in the game.



“It was nice to get out of there without getting scored on,” Doda said. “But we were really shorthanded today and it didn't help anyone to go in the box. It just got us tired.”



That’s almost a given. The Pirates are depleted to the point where just holding on late in games will be a struggle. They know it, and Hardy knows it.



“We gotta get goals earlier in the game,” he said. “We're gonna run out of gas here. We're gonna have a short bench. We gotta really put a focus on the first period.”



Crookston’s next game is at Northern Lakes on Saturday, giving it ample time to recuperate. But it won’t bring the Pirates’ injured players back anytime sooner.



So just when it appeared Crookston might be finally turning a corner, its margin of error became smaller than ever before.

