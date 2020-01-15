Minnesota Crookston men's basketball guard Harrison Cleary was named to the Top 100 watch list for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award.

The list consists of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and the NCCAA. Cleary has been named to the watch list in each of the past two seasons.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.

2020 marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, and Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019.

On February 15, the list will be reduced to the Top 50 players. One month later on March 15, the Top 25 players will be announced. On April 4, the finalists of this year’s award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6.

Cleary, a senior, is averaging 28.4 points per game, which is ranked second among all NCAA Division II players. In addition, he is ranked sixth for free throw percentage nationally at 92.3 percent. Cleary has been the NCAA Division II statistical free throw champion the past two seasons.

Cleary is second in all of Division II for total points this season. In addition, he is first for total field goal attempts, first for free throws made, second for free throw attempts, and seventh for total field goals made nationally.

Cleary has scored 1,806 career points in NSIC play, needing just 127 points to surpass Gage Davis as the all-time leader in conference scoring. In addition, he has 2,531 career points, ranking 26th all-time in NCAA Division II history. Cleary needs 231 points to move past Will Vorhees of Notre Dame College (Ohio) as the highest-scoring Division II player since 1992.

