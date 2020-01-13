Crookston girls' hockey and Thief River Falls will play each other in Red Lake Falls on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The game was added after both teams lost a game against Worthington when the Thief River Falls Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 29-30 was cancelled due to a winter storm.

Crookston head coach Tim Moe put it out there right after the tournament's cancellation that he was interested in making the game up, but the game was only finalized Monday.

"They had a different game in mind to add, but that fell through," Moe told the Times. "We talked before the game last week and the only day that worked for both of us was this Thursday."

The Prowlers beat the Pirates, 7-5, in the team's prior meeting on Jan. 6 in Crookston. Crookston scored two goals in the game's first two minutes and took a 4-2 lead before Thief River Falls scored five unanswered.

The Pirates are 7-11, 1-4 in Section 8A, while the Prowlers are 9-7 and 3-2.

