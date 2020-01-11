Minnesota State Moorhead bounced back from an early seven-point deficit by holding Minnesota Crookston women's basketball to five points in the second quarter, and didn't look back on its way to a 95-59 win Saturday afternoon in an NSIC game at Lysaker Gymnasium.

With the win, the Dragons improved to 13-4 and 8-2 in NSIC play, while the Golden Eagles fell to 2-12 and 1-9, respectively.

UMC continued a trend of being able to play with the NSIC's best teams for spurts on Saturday. It shot 75 percent from the field in the first quarter, building a 25-18 lead after 10 minutes.

MSUM erased it entirely in just two minutes, quickly building a 15-point lead at halftime by outscoring the Golden Eagles in the quarter, 27-5.

After the first quarter, the Dragons shot 69 percent from the field.

Minnesota State Moorhead outscored Minnesota Crookston 24-12 in the third quarter and 26-17 in the fourth.

Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F) led the Golden Eagles with 16 points. Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) and Julia Peplinski (So., F) both scored 12.

Peyton Boom scored 19, Natalie Steichen scored 18, NSIC North Preseason Player of the Year Megan Hintz scored 17 and Lauren Fech added 12.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles are on the road to play Winona State on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors are 10-4 and 6-4 in conference play.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.