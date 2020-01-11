On Thursday night, the Jackson County Central Huskies came out on top over St. James, winning 132.675 to 104.325.

Luci Kulseth led the Saints on the parallel uneven bars (7.0), beam (7.6), and floor (7.025). Kulseth's routine on the bars was good enough for fourth place overall.

Anna Bogle finished first for the club on the vault with an 8.25. Bogle received a 7.15 on the beam and a 6.75 on the floor.

America Trejo scored a 7.45 on the vault and a 6.3 on the beam. Gabby Trapero scored a 7.8 on the beam.

Kulseth finished third in the all-around with a score of 29.775. Bogle finished fourth with a total of 28.025.