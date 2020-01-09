Crookston boys’ hockey showed spirit and resilience during a third period rally, but it was not enough as Bemidji held on for a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at the Crookston Sports Center.



Bemidji (3-10-1) started off the game strong with two goals in the first period. It looked like things could get out of hand early for the Pirates, but they came out strong in the second period and didn’t give up a goal.



Things got worse for the Pirates as the gave up a third goal early in the third period. Despite the deficit, Crookston continued to fight, and answered with its first goal of the game. Jack Doda (Fr., F) stole the puck and created a breakaway to give the team hope with 10 minutes remaining.



With 5:20 left to go in the game, Doda got on the scoreboard again, bringing the score to 3-2.



Despite a valiant effort, which included taking out the goalkeeper in the final minutes and putting another offensive player on the ice, the Pirates did not score again.



Even though Crookston lost, it will hope to use to use its strong rally as momentum heading into future contests.



UP NEXT: Crookston is on the road at Park Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers are 3-10 on the season, and 0-5 in Section 8A.

