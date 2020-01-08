DECEMBER 16 - 22

SQUIRTS

On Saturday the Squirt B team traveled to Thief River Falls and played 2 games. The first game we played was against TRF Black. We started the game off a little slow and by the end of the first period we were down 5-1. in the second period we started skating better and started to get more goals in the net then we were allowing. At the end of the 2nd we were still down 7-5. In the 3rd period the boys decided that they wanted that win and they worked for it and earned it, soaring 4 goals to TRF's 1 for a comeback win (8-9). The entire team did what they needed, and our goalies made some great saves. Scoring goals in the game were Aiden Weiland, Hudson Rick, Grant Funk (4), Camren Duncan (2), and Noah Chandler. The second game that we played was against TRF Blue. We seemed to struggle all game to get the fire like we had played earlier in the day. TRF Blue used their passing to quickly move the puck into our defensive zone and we did a lot of chasing. TRF took the game with the final score 11-2. Scoring were Hudson Rick and Grant Funk.



This weeks player of the week is Jaret Mattson. Jaret is a great hard working defensive player who is not afraid to skate the puck when he gets the chance. Jaret is a very coach-able player, and he consistently performs on the ice every time he's out there. Congratulations Jaret keep up your hard work!



10U

Last weekend the 10u team traveled to Brainerd for a doubleheader. In the first game we came out strong and controlled the game. The girls skated to a 6-1 win. Scoring for us were Kira Daniels-2, Sydney McDonald-2, Adley Vigness-1 and Katie Seaver-1. Between games the team ate together at Buffalo Wild Wings. In the second game, we started slower and Brainerd was playing with a jump in their step. It took us until the second period before we started to pull ahead. After the slow start, we battled to a 7-2 win. Scoring for us were Kira Daniels-3, Sydney McDonald-2 and Adley Vigness-2. All the girls played a great couple of games. The compete level was impressive. It is nice to see all of the girls skate hard and be rewarded with a couple of wins. Good job girls!



12U

The 12U girls were on the road the weekend of December 21 & 22. First, the 12UA team played at Grand Rapids and took on the Grand Rapids 12UA team first. The girls played very well together, and the final score was 7-4 with the Pirates taking home the W. Scoring first in the game was Pirate, Emma LaPlante. Grand Rapids came back and scored the next two goals, taking the lead for the only time in the game. Pirates, Addie Fee, scored another goal to finish the 1st period at 2-2. In the 2nd period, the Pirates scored 4 more goals to Grand Rapids 1, leaving the score 6 to 3 at the end of the 2nd period. Scoring in the 2nd period for the Pirates were Paige Abrahamson (assist to Karena Longoria), Addie Fee, Emma LaPlante, and Georgia Sanders. Each team scored one more goal in the 3rd period, with the Pirates Paige Abrahamson scoring again, and the final score being 7-4 in favor of the Pirates. Goaltender, Natalie Longoria, had 18 saves on the game.

The 12UB team played at Grand Rapids and took on their 12UB team later that night, at their outdoor arena – the Pavilion at IRA Civic Center. What a neat place to play, coach, and watch hockey! Kids were sledding down the snow hill nearby, parents were gathered around the firepits keeping warm, and a great game of hockey was played and watched by all. The Pirates played well, dominating much of the play. They scored one goal per period securing the W with a final score of 3-0 – though the Lightning’s goalie had 26 saves on the game! Scoring for the Pirates were Claire McDonald (Period 1), Logan Brekken (Period 2), and Logan Brekken again with a beautiful top-shelf shot and assist going to Paige Abrahamson (Period 3). Goaltender, Julia Buhler, had 9 saves on the game.

The whole 12U team traveled to Hibbing following the Grand Rapids games, and enjoyed some fun off the ice. They then traveled to Chisholm the next morning to take on the Hibbing-Chisholm 12U team. Hibbing-Chisholm took the lead quick in the game, scoring 3 unanswered goals the first period. Pirate’s Addie Fee scored 11 seconds into the second period, and Paige Abrahamson scored one more time in the second, with Hibbing getting one as well. The score at the end of the 2ndperiod was 2-4, and with no goals being scored in the 3rd period that was also the final score. The Pirates had opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize.



12U Player of the Week is Paige Abrahamson. Paige has been very productive and always has fun. She has tallied 5 goals and 1 assist since 12/21. Paige has a great attitude and works hard on the ice.



BANTAMS

The Crookston Bantams went north this past weekend playing in Baudette and Warroad. On saturday morning Crookston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Dalen Korynta and Koda Donarski. Assists went to Ty Larson and Donarksi. Crookston couldn't overcome a push back from LOW in the 3rd period and dropped the game 11-2. Saturday evening Crookston peppered the Warroad goalie with 35 shots but had trouble finding the back of the net losing 4-1. Scoring for Crookston was Carter Trudeau. Assisting on the goal was Jackson Reese. Jackson Dauksavage was in net for Crookston in both games. Crookston gets back to action Friday night when they host EGF.

Player of the Week Dalen Korynta. On saturday Dalen scored his first goal of his career against LOW. This is the first year Dalen has skated and decided to come out for hockey and he's been a great part to our team. Each day Dalen comes to practice works his hardest and tries his best to improve. Dalen keeps a positive attitude and is extremely respectful to his teammates, officials, and coaches. Keep up the great work Dalen!



DECEMBER 23 - 29

SQUIRTS

This last weekend we traveled to Baudette to play Lake of the Woods and Warroad. We played at LOW first in their new ice rink! We played pretty evenly in the first period , but we really worked hard and out played LOW in the 2nd and 3rd. A major highlight in the game was some of the best passing we have had as a team to date. We took the win 11-2. Scoring for Crookston was Austin Thode, Hudson Rick(2), Jaret Mattson, Grant Funk (7)



We took that momentum with us to Warroad as we out played Warroad for 3 periods. As a team we really skated well, continued to pass well and utilize our defenseman in the offensive zone. Our goaltending was excellent, keeping us in the game with some outstanding saves! Thank you Colin and Tony for your amazing performance. We beat “Hockey Town” 11-8 and had fun doing it!! Scoring for Crookston was Hudson Rick (4), Grant Funk (6), and Camren Duncan.



Player of the week is Austin Thode, he has made great improvements since the beginning of the year and has really found some speed! He has become a great teammate both on and off the ice! He scored his first goal of the year against L.O.W. and his smile could be seen for miles! Keep up the hard work Austin!



10U

The 10u played in Detroit Lakes on Saturday. The girls had to work hard with only 8 skaters but were usually eager to get back out on the ice. Their efforts were rewarded with an 11-0 victory. Scoring for Crookston were Aubrey Bartrum with 2, Sydney McDonald with 2, Adley Vigness with 4, Madi Abrams with 2, and Kira Daniels with 1. Mya Bower was in net with 16 saves for the shutout. Good work girls!!



12U

The weekend of December 27-29, the girls were scheduled for another 4 games, however played 3 due to the weather and cancellation of Sunday’s game up in Roseau.

Friday, the 12UB team traveled to Detroit Lakes. They played a good game! The 1st period ended scoreless for both teams, but the Pirates dominated the scoring of the 2nd period – Logan Brekken started off the scoring by burying a rebound from Miryah Epema’s shot from the point. Paige Abrahamson scored 2 goals, both assisted by Logan Brekken, and Hattie Weiland ended the period with one more goal, making it 4-0 Pirates. Detroit Lakes scored one goal in the 3rd period, and Logan Brekken again buried a rebound from Claire McDonald’s shot from the point, and made the final score of the game 5-1, with the Pirates securing a win. Pirate goaltender, Julia Buhler, had 11 saves on the game.



Saturday, the 12UA team hosted a double-header against Brainerd 12UA. The Brainerd goaltender for this team is a past Pirate teammate and friend to a lot of the girls, Ericah Folden, and they knew they would be facing a tough opponent in her. The Pirates came out ready to play and passed the puck well. They created many scoring opportunities throughout the game, and mid-way through the first period, Ashlyn Bailey was able to put one past Ericah, by placing a beautiful top-shelf glove side shot. This goal proved to be important, as it was the only goal scored after three periods of play. The assist on this lone goal goes to Karena Longoria. The Pirates secured the win, 1-0, in game one. Final saves by the goalies was Brainerd at 25, and Natalie Longoria who held the shut-out with 12 saves!



Later the same day, the teams played again. Brainerd came out playing a much more physical game and was able to shutdown many scoring opportunities by doing so. Brainerd scored 2 goals in the 1st period, 1 in the 2nd period, and 2 in the 3rd period, with Crookston answering with one goal in the 3rd. Scoring for the Pirates, was Madi Harbott, with an assist to Ashlyn Bailey. The final score was 1-5, with Brainerd taking home the win. Crookston goalie, Natalie Longoria, had 20 saves on the game, and Brainerd goalie, Folden had 25 saves on the game.

12UA Player of the Week is Natalie Longoria. Natalie came up with some big saves in Grand Rapids (Dec 21&22) and at home against Brainerd earning a shutout in the 1-0 Pirate victory. Natalie is a competitive goalie and demands a lot out of herself.





BANTAMS

The Crookston Bantams had a busy break playing a couple of games. On December 27th Crookston lost a tough one to EGF 6-2. Crookston had goals from Reese Swanson and Jackson Reese. Assists went to Carter Trudeau and Brekken Tull. Jackson Dauksavge had 20 saves in net for Crookston.

Player of the Week is Jackson Reese. Jackson is an extremely vocal and encouraging teammate. He is always buzzing up and down the ice, hard on the forecheck and backcheck, great at getting loose pucks and plays physical for his size. Jackson's play style is great at getting under his opponents skin and he's very unselfish on the ice resulting in multiple assists for him this year. Keep up the great work, Jackson!

DECEMBER 30 - JANUARY 5



MITE 3 BLUE

The Mite Blue had their first game of the year this past Sunday at the CSC against RLF. Despite losing 8-7 in a very hard fought battle, the boys played very well. As coaches we saw some good puck movement, good speed while moving the puck up ice, good shots on net and hustling for the rebounds. Defensively we back checked well and limited them to very few shots. We are looking forward to a good year and lots of growth individually and as a team. Scoring this week was Hunter Brownsell and Bladen Melsa with 2 each, Keegan Lessard, Asher Vigness and Kegan Erickson each with one. Goalie for the week was Joseph Burnette and he did a good job covering up the pucks that he could get at.

Player of the week is Kegan Erickson. Kegan has made great strides in hockey when comparing last year to this year. He showed great drive in going after the puck when it was free. Kegan used his speed very well and capitalized off the shot from Jacob Biermaier and pounded the rebound into the back of the net. Great game Kegan, keep up the hard work.



MITE 3 WHITE

The Mite White Team had their first game this past Sunday at home against Red Lake Falls. Grant Moe was in the net for us, and the whole team played hard.



Player of the week is Kelby Fee. Kelby had a great game scoring 4 goals. He has improved so much this season with passing, stick handling, and skating hard. Great job Kelby!



8U

The 8U player of the week is Kenzie Lindo. We had our first game this past weekend against Red Lake Falls. Kenzie played goalie this week for us, and did an excellent job! She is a hard worker in practice, and looked like a natural in the net. Fun was had by all, and we look forward to our next game this weekend in Thief River Falls.



SQUIRTS

On Saturday (1-4) the Squirts traveled to Hallock and Roseau. In Hallock we played well all 3 periods and both our goaltenders (Tony Elbinger and Colin Trudeau) saved quite a few Hallock breakaways and kept us on top. We left Hallock with a 12-9 win! scoring for Crookston was Grant Funk (6), Hudson Rick (3), Camren Duncan, Caden Perry, and Aidan Weiland. In Roseau we didn't skate as well as we normally do, and seemed to give the puck to Roseau more than passing to our own teammates, However we still were able to put the puck in the back of the net more than Roseau, and our goaltenders did their part again making sure we went back home with another win. The final score was 9-6. Scoring for Crookston was Grant Funk(4), Hudson Rick(4), and Camren Duncan.



This weeks player of the week is Colin Trudeau. Colin has improve a lot from the start of the season and his hard work in practice has not gone unnoticed. This last week Colin came out of the net and made some incredible saves! Congratulations Colin, keep up the hard work!



12U

This past weekend, the 12UB team traveled to Breezy Point, for the Ice Fest Tournament. They played two games Friday, one Saturday, and one Sunday. The girls played hard on the ice and enjoyed some fun off the ice as well!

Friday morning, they played Centennial which was a very back and forth game. They were close, with the final score being 3-4, with all 3 of the Pirate goals being scored by Addie Fee. Julia Buhler was in net for the Pirates, and had 11 saves for the game. Their Friday afternoon game, they faced Thunder Bay. Scoring for the Pirates in the 1st period was Addie Fee again. The remainder of the game was very back & forth with scoring opportunities for both teams, but the score remained at 1-0. With 1 minute and 20 seconds left in the game, the Pirates got a penalty and Thunder Bay pulled their goalie, giving them a 6-on-4 advantage for a short amount of time. Thunder Bay then got a penalty, so play was back to par at 4-on-4, and the Pirates secured the win. Goaltender, Julia Buhler, had 8 saves on the game.

Saturday, the Pirates played Litchfield – Litchfield started off scoring the first goal of the game, but the Pirates answered back with the next 3 goals – Addie Fee, Paige Abrahamson (assists to Logan Brekken & Addie Fee), and Hattie Weiland (power play goal). Unfortunately, Litchfield scored the next 5 goals of the game, and left the final score 3-6. Julia Buhler had 23 saves for the Pirates.

Sunday, the Pirates played West Fargo. They started out strong, scoring the first 2 goals of the game and leaving the score 2-0 after the 1st period. Addie Fee and Paige Abrahamson (Addie Fee) scored these goals. In the 2nd period, West Fargo answered back with the next 2 goals to tie up the game, but lo and behold, Addie Fee scored one more to make it 3-2 after the 2nd period. Addie Fee, with an assist from Adelia Weiland started the Pirates off in the 3rd, and West Fargo scored the next 2 goals. The score was tied at 4-4, with 1 minute and 30 seconds left in the game. Addie Fee scored again, securing the lead and the West Fargo Stampede pulled their goalie to make all attempts to tie up the game. Paige Abrahamson worked hard to snag the puck and put herself in a scoring position and secured the win with an open net goal with 9.8 seconds left in the game, securing the win with a 6-4 final score. Julia Buhler had a great game, and tallied 30 saves for the Pirates. The Pirates took home 7th out of 12 teams, and enjoyed ending the weekend with a W!

This next weekend, the 12UA team travels to Alexandria for their away tournament.

12UB Player of the Week is Julia Buhler. Julia had a great weekend at the Breezy Point tournament, leading her team in two wins against very strong competition, including a shutout against a top tournament team, the Thunder Bay Fury.



BANTAMS

This past weekend Crookston went 3-0 with wins over EGF, Roseau and Fargo. On friday Crookston won an overtime thriller 4-3 in EGF. Kadin Edwards scored the game winner 35 seconds into overtime. Crookston had other goals from Brekken Tull, Riley Helgeson, and Ty Larson. Assists went to Carter Trudeau and Jackson Reese. On Saturday Crookston defeated Roseau in a barn burner 7-6. Goals for Crookston were scored by Ty Larson, Jayden Steinbrink, Reese Swanson, Kadin Edwards, Carter Trudeau, Brekken Tull and Jackson Reese. Assists went to Edwards, Reese, Larson and Tull. Sunday Crookston defeated Fargo 4-3. Kadin Edwards continued his strong weekend of play netting a hat-trick for Crookston. Koda Donarski also scored for Crookston. Assists went to Donarski, Swanson,Tull, Larson and Trudeau. Jackson Dauksavge was solid in net on the weekend turning away 66 shots.



Player of the Week is Kadin Edwards. Kadin had a great weekend scoring 5 goals including an OT winner Friday, and hat-trick on Sunday. Kadin has bought into the team system and it has greatly improved his play on the ice resulting in multiple goals and assists. He comes to practice each day willing to learn and work hard. He has shown great improvement and maturity on the ice this season. Keep up the great work Kadin!

