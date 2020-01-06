Sarah Grow knocked down a free throw with four seconds left to give Minnesota Duluth a 68-67 victory over Minnesota Crookston women's basketball in an NSIC game on Saturday afternoon in Duluth.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fell to 2-10 overall (1-7 NSIC), while the Bulldogs stayed atop the NSIC North and improved to 11-3 (8-0).

The game seemed to be proceeding predictably as UMC shot just 2-of-16 in the first quarter and found itself trailing 18-9 after 10 minutes.

However, the Golden Eagles turned things around drastically in the second, shooting 79 percent from the floor. They went into halftime with a 35-33 halftime lead as a result.

Minnesota Duluth retook the lead — one of the game's 12 lead changes — midway through the third quarter, and led 52-49 going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth. Minnesota Crookston took the lead with a 6-0 run early on, but the Bulldogs built a 64-60 lead with three minutes remaining.

The Golden Eagles rallied back and took a 67-66 lead on a free throw by Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) with 46 seconds left, but Payton Kahl tied it back with a make of her own.

After Grow blocked Abby Guidinger's (Jr., G/F) potential game-winner, she went 1-for-2 at the line, sealing the win as UMC failed to get a shot off.

Guidinger scored 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles, while Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) added 16. Peterson scored nine and grabbed seven rebounds, while Peplinski had six points and eight boards. Emma Carpenter (Fr., G) dished out six assists and had eight rebounds.

Brooke Olson led the Bulldogs by scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Grow and Katie Stark chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds apiece.

UMC shot 23-of-59 from the field, 8-of-20 from 3-point range. Minnesota Duluth went 25-of-68 and 5-of-16.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston returns home to face Northern State on Friday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Lysaker Gymnasium. The Wolves beat the Golden Eagles in their last matchup, 74-64, in Aberdeen on Dec. 7.

