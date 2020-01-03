He submitted his resignation in December.

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson announced Friday evening that Pirate varsity football coach Scott Butt, who resigned after eight seasons in mid-December, has rescinded his resignation and will continue to coach the team.

The school board, which typically meets only once a month, had yet to take official action on Butt's resignation. Their next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27. The board is holding a special meeting on Jan. 6, but it is only for routine, annual reorganizational purposes.

Butt's record over eight seasons is 23-51.

The Times asked Butt, also the City of Crookston Parks & Recreation supervisor, for comment after his mid-December resignation, and he did not respond.

Olson made the announcement Friday evening via email. The Times has asked if the superintendent has any additional information.