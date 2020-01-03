BAGLEY — On the heels of its toughest stretch of the season, Crookston girls' basketball had no trouble with Bagley on Friday night, winning 66-14 in a Section 8AA game in Bagley.

The Pirates improved to 9-2 on the season and 5-2 in Section 8AA, while the Flyers fell to 0-9 (0-4).

Crookston was coming off a 1-2 stretch against some of Section 8AA's toughest competition, having lost to Roseau on the road and Hawley at the Fergus Falls Tournament before beating Coon Rapids.

The Pirates led 37-4 at halftime and scored the first 17 points of the second half, at which point head coach Darin Zimmerman emptied the bench and gave his starters some rest. The last seven minutes were played with a running clock.

Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) scored 16 points, a season-high, to lead the way for Crookston. Halle Winjum (8, G) added 11, Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) had nine, and Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) scored eight.

Kyra Frank scored half of Bagley's 14 points.

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home to play Park Rapids Area on Monday, Jan. 6. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers come into Crookston with a record of 3-8, and a 2-4 mark in Section 8AA.

