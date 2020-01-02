Unbeaten East Grand Forks exploded in the second half behind an athletic, stifling defense and XX points from Julian Benson, beating Crookston boys' basketball 105-71 on Thursday night at Crookston High School.

The Green Wave moved to 7-0, while the Pirates fell to 4-5 and had their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Caden Osborn (Sr., C) scored 33 points for the Pirates, while Jack Garmen (Jr., G) also had 20.

East Grand Forks took a 29-21 lead halfway through the first, but behind Osborn's inside dominance and Garmen's hot shooting, Crookston kept pace, cutting the lead to two points late in the half.

The Green Wave, however, scored the last eight points of the first half and began the second half the same way, jetting to a 64-44 lead out of the break.

The Pirates couldn't contend with East Grand Forks' length, as the Green Wave created almost endless turnovers, which led to a steady procession of fast-break layups — the bulk of Benson's behemoth scoring total.

East Grand Forks barely broke a sweat as it outscored Crookston 58-30 in the second half. The 107 points are by far the most the Pirates have allowed all season.

UP NEXT: Crookston plays Dilworth-Glyndon-Fenton in Glyndon on Monday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DGF is 4-4 and 1-2 in Section 8AA.

