Third straight victory evens Crookston’s record at .500

On the strength of a monster game by Caden Osborn, Crookston boys’ basketball won a road game, 63-60, at Roseau on Friday.

The Pirates moved to 4-4 on the season, winning their third straight game.

Osborn scored 28 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in the win. The senior center is averaging 19.8 points and 15.8 rebounds over the last four games.

Jack Garmen (Jr., G) scored 17 points to buoy the Pirates alongside Osborn, while Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) had nine.

Walker Winjum (Sr. G) and Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) both scored four and Jacob Hesby (So. G) scored one point.

Crookston led by as much as 13 in the first half before going into halftime up 39-27. However, Roseau fought back in the second, even taking a one-point lead with less than four minutes to go.

Osborn, however, scored the Pirates’ last five points and the Rams missed a last-second chance to tie.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts East Grand Forks on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Green Wave lead Section 8AA North at 6-0.