Crookston wrestling competed at the Rumble on the Red tournament in Fargo this weekend, placing 45th out of 58 teams in one of the nation’s largest wrestling competitions.



Zach Brown highlighted the Pirates’ performance with a sixth-place finish in the 120-pound weight class. The junior, who qualified for the state championships last year, is 16-7 on the season.



Carter Coauette (Fr.,), Ethan Bowman (Fr.) and Ethan Boll (Fr.) also competed on the varsity side for Crookston, at 106, 113 and 180, respectively.



None of the Pirates’ freshmen placed, as Coauette lost both matches, Bowman went 1-2 and Boll went 3-2.



Crookston had more wrestlers compete in junior varsity, with some success. Braxton Volker placed second at 138 pounds, Cam Weiland placed fourth at 132 and Nolan Dans finished sixth at 126.



UP NEXT: The Pirates compete at the Mahnomen-Waubun dual meet on Friday, Jan. 3 in Mahnomen.