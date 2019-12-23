Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball fell to Bemidji State 79-57 in an NSIC game on Sat., Dec. 21 in Bemidji.

Minnesota Crookston fell to 2-8 (1-5 NSIC). Bemidji State improved to 6-4 (3-3).

The Golden Eagles were paced by Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F), who had 17 points on 7-of-16 from the field. She is averaging 16.3 points per game for Minnesota Crookston over the last three.

Bren Fox (So., F/C) chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, while Julia Peplinski (So., F/C) came off the bench for eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles shot just 21-of-62 from the field for 33.9 percent, 5-for-22 from beyond the arc (22.7 percent) and 10-for-18 from the free-throw line (55.6 percent). Minnesota Crookston had 15 turnovers on the game and out-rebounded Bemidji State 41-37.

Brooklyn Bachmann had 13 points and five rebounds for Bemidji State. Trinity Myer added 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Taylor Bray added 12 points, while Rachael Heittola came off the bench for 13 points and six boards.

The Beavers were 32-of-60 from the field for 53.3 percent. Bemidji State was 5-of-12 for 41.7 percent from behind the three-point line and 10-of-18 for 55.6 percent from the foul line.

Bemidji State was in control from the opening tip-off, taking a 13-4 and 22-9 lead before UMC scored five straight points towards the end of the first quarter.

Both teams traded baskets for much of the second quarter. The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to single digits midway through the period before the Beavers went on a 6-0 run to go up by 15. However, UMC fought back to go into halftime down just 41-32.

Bemidji State began the second half much as it had the first half, going on a 9-3 run, and led 61-44 going into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers ended all hopes of a comeback by scoring 13 of the first 18 points of the final period. UMC and Bemidji State traded runs in garbage time to make it 79-57.

Bemidji State won the previous matchup between the two teams, 72-50, on Dec. 2 in Crookston.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles return to play Fri., Jan. 3 at St. Cloud State at 5:30 p.m.

