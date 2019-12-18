Boys’ basketball: senior forward Brady Butt (season stats: 3.2 points per game)

Head coach Greg Garmen says: “He has been steady all season long and just does what he can do. He is not flashy, he just plays to his strengths for us and has been steady. He has rebounded well, defended well and shot well."

Girls’ basketball: senior forward Kasey Cwikla (4.6 ppg)

Head coach Darin Zimmerman says: “Kasey is a do-it-all type player for us. She can play inside and out and has a strong low post game. She plays outstanding defense and is a great leader who is unselfish, which was evident by the three charges she took against Barnesville."

Boys’ hockey: junior forward Gavin Anderson (seven games played)

Head coach Josh Hardy says: "Gavin has been asked to transition from defense to forward this year, to help fill a role on the team and he’s done a fantastic job for us. Against Tartan a week ago he was arguably our best forward. Gavin’s work ethic is second to none and it shows in the success he’s had so far playing a new position. He’s not only a great kid but a great teammate and a guy we love having in our locker room. Congrats Gavin!"

Girls' hockey: eighth-grade defenseman Morgan Nelson (two goals, three assists)

Head coach Tim Moe says: "She’s an eighth-grader who has really moved into the varsity game well and really fits well. Her and her partner, Kenzie Epema, have been really solid all year, and I’m looking forward to a lot of great things from her."

Wrestling: junior Cameron Weiland (8-5 record)

Head coach Wes Hanson says: "Cam is a captain this season and he just recorded his 75th career win on Saturday at the Rodd Olson Invite. He leads by example on and off the mat. It’s always enjoyable being in his corner of the mat."

