The Crookston girls' hockey team fell to East Grand Forks, 5-1, on Tuesday at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Pirates fell to 5-7 on the season, and the Green Wave improved to 6-4.

After a scoreless first period, East Grand Forks' Kate Johnson broke the dam with a power-play goal eight minutes into the second.

Crookston answered on a power-play of its own three minutes later. The Pirates forced a turnover near the boards, and Nora Peterson (Jr., F) slotted it home to tie it at one off assists by Raina Satrom (8, F) and MacKenze Epema (Jr., D).

Johnson scored less than a minute later, however, after the Green Wave threatened constantly deep in the Crookston zone, putting a number of shots straight on goal.

Johnson finished off a breakaway with 14 minutes to play to seal her hat trick and put East Grand Forks up 3-1.

The Green Wave all but closed the game out on Kylie Strauss' goal with seven minutes to play.

With 30.5 seconds remaining, Johnson tipped in a rebound to score her fourth goal of the game.

East Grand Forks outshot Crookston, 44-19.

Tuesday's contest was nevertheless a giant improvement for the Pirates, after they fell to the Green Wave in their season opener, 8-0, in East Grand Forks.

UP NEXT: Crookston is home against International Falls on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

