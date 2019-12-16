The Crookston girls' basketball team won its sixth straight game to open the season, 50-17 over Thief River Falls on Saturday in Thief River Falls.

The Pirates scored the game's first 18 points, and didn't allow a field goal to the Prowlers in the first half, taking a 28-3 lead into the break.

The 50 points was Crookston's lowest scoring output of the season, while the 17 points allowed was the Pirates' second-best defensive performance — they held Warroad to 14 points in a 72-14 win last week.

Hayden Winjum (So., G) led all scorers with 14 points and had a whopping 10 steals — Crookston had 24 steals as a team. Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) had eight, while Dani Boyle (Sr., G) and Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) both scored six.

UP NEXT: Crookston is at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to play Barnesville at 7:30 p.m.

