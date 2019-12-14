Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) scored a career-high 52 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team beat Wayne State, 92-78, in an NSIC game Saturday at Lysaker Gymnasium.

UMC improved to 7-4 and 3-2 in NSIC play, while the Wildcats dropped to 5-8, 2-3.

The Golden Eagles were sluggish in the beginning, coughing it up twice as Wayne State scored the first five points and led 10-4 five minutes in.

UMC settled down at that point, knocking down four 3-pointers to take a 20-19 lead midway through the half.

The Golden Eagles kept up their hot shooting to take a seven-point lead with three minutes before halftime, but the Wildcats came back to tie.

However, a technical on Wayne State head coach Jeff Kaminsky allowed UMC to go into halftime ahead 37-35 thanks to two Cleary free throws.

The Wildcats came out of the half on fire, scoring eight straight points to go up 43-37. Shortly after, though, Cleary started to take over.

After a Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) block in transition, Cleary crossed over a Wildcat defender and hit a deep three, the first of 13 straight points he scored for the Golden Eagles. His assist to Reed Miller (Fr., F) gave UMC a 63-53 lead with 11:23 to play.

Wayne State went on a mini 8-2 run, but the Golden Eagles responded with three 3-pointers in a row, jump-starting a 17-3 run of their own.

Cleary broke his previous record of 47 points on a pair of free throws with three minutes remaining. His 50th point of the night put UMC up 86-70 and essentially sealed the game.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston goes to Bemidji to take on the Beavers on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:00 p.m. The Golden Eagles defeated Bemidji State, 88-72, in their NSIC opener in Crookston on Nov. 21.

