The Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team fell 63-54 to Augustana in an NSIC game on Friday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles cut an 18-point deficit to six with 47 seconds to play on Kylie Post (So., G)'s layup, but they didn't score again.

"Once we kinda found our rhythm a bit, we were running out of time on the clock," said UMC head coach Mike Roysland. "If we could have found that rhythm much earlier in the game, it could have been a whole different ballgame."

UMC (1-7, 0-4 NSIC) led 11-10 after the first quarter, passing well around Augustana's 2-3 zone and creating solid looks.

The Vikings, however, outscored the Golden Eagles 15-7 in the second quarter and led by seven at halftime.

The difference in the first half was turnovers — neither team shot higher than 27 percent from the field, but UMC turned it over 12 times compared to four for Augustana.

"There was some indecision on where (the ball) was going next," Roysland said. "Obviously, any time you're feeling a little bit indecisive of what you should do, it doesn't work out very well."

The Vikings' shots started to fall in the third quarter, as they took a 47-31 lead. While the Golden Eagles settled for jump shots, Augustana took the ball to the rim, enabling a shooting percentage of 53 percent.

"We had all kinds of good looks, but couldn't get off to a decent start as far as scoring the ball," Roysland said. "I thought we did a real nice job of getting it to where we wanted to but unfortunately we didn't put the ball in the cylinder."

Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F) didn't let UMC go away easily, however. She found Paige Weakley (Sr., G) for two 3-pointers with five minutes to play and scored a layup to cut it to 55-47 midway through the fourth.

"(Guidinger) operates well out of the high seam," Roysland said. " ... She's the type of player that's got some great offensive skils."

Emma Carpenter (Fr., G) knocked down two free throws on the next possession, bringing the lead to six.

The Vikings scored the next five points, but the Golden Eagles had life left, as Mattea Vetsch knocked down a three with one minute remaining before Post's and-one layup cut it to 60-54.

"Credit to all my teammates how we were all able to play together," Guidinger said. "Get passes, get shots up that we needed to cut the deficit down more."

Post's free throw missed, though, and Augustana closed out the win.

Guidinger led UMC with 12 points and four assists. Carpenter had seven points and six assists, while Vetsch, Weakley, Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) and Amber Schoenicke (Sr., C) all had six. Post had six rebounds and four steals.

Lauren Sees and Janelle Shiffler sparked the Vikings with 18 and 12 points respectively.

UMC's late surge brought them to 36.4 percent shooting for the game, slightly ahead of Augustana's 35.8 percent. The Golden Eagles coughed it up 19 times.

"We can play at times," Roysland said. "I thought we defended well enough. We just turned it over too many times, didn't shoot as well as you have to, and then some of those second-chance points really came back to hurt us."

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host Wayne State on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

