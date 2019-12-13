The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team lost to No. 21 Augustana, 101-68, on in an NSIC game on Friday night at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles fell to 6-4 and 2-2 in conference play, while the Vikings improved to 9-1 and 4-0, respectively.

Friday's loss came six days after UMC lost to Northern State, 101-58, in Aberdeen, S.D.

"These last 80 minutes that we've played, we've been beat up, and that can't happen, that's disappointing," said Golden Eagles head coach Dan Weisse. "We need to regroup, we need to get back to who we are."

Minnesota Crookston missed its first five shots from long range, enabling Augustana to take an 11-4 lead five minutes into the game, and 24-9 halfway through the first half.

"We missed some shots, but you miss some shots, you still gotta play defense," Weisse said. "I didn't like the first basket of the game for them, they just drive the ball down the floor and make a layup. It was like they were running faster than us in that situation. You can't have that stuff."

The Vikings increased their lead to as much as 44-18 thanks to a 13-0 first-half run, before the Golden Eagles scrapped back to get within 23 going into halftime.

"I was impressed with how they shot the ball, even their bigs shot the ball really well," Weisse said. "They're the best rebounding team in the league, we knew that, but we didn't execute."

Augustana shot 9-of-15 in the first half from 3-point range, while UMC hit just 3-of-17.

"It's always on us," said senior guard Harrison Cleary. "We gave them a lot of good looks. We understand that they're a good team, but it's always about us. We gotta be better defensively."

That disparity was compounded by the Vikings' dominance inside — they consistently beat the Golden Eagles to loose balls, outrebounded them 27-16 and outscored them in the paint, 18-4.

Any halftime adjustments UMC might have made weren't readily apparent, as Augustana scored the first nine points of the second half to go up, 62-30, and opened up as large a lead as 46 points, leading 87-41 with 10:49 to play.

"We had no chance to win these games because we weren't flying around on the defensive end," Weisse said. "We weren't talking like we would like to talk, we weren't getting back in transition."

At that point, the Vikings called off the dogs. Behind hot shooting by Zac Olson (R-So., F), the Golden Eagles went on a 17-2 run midway through the half.

Both teams started taking out their starters starting with about 10 minutes to play and continuing for the next few minutes, as UMC's reserves built some late momentum.

Cleary led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, but did so on just 6-of-22 shooting. Olson had 16, a career-high in a UMC uniform, and Ibu Jassey Demba (Jr., F) added eight points.

Tyler Riemersma led the Vikings with 25 points. Adam Dykman (18 points), Matt Todd (18) and Dylan LeBrun (11) also were in double figures.

For the game, Augustana shot 60.3 percent from the field and 54.5 from 3-point range, while Minnesota Crookston shot just 32.3 and 25.9 percent, respectively. The Vikings held commanding advantages in rebounds (47-30) and points in the paint (46-12).

"Overall, I think we had a good practice, we had a good gameplan," Olson said. "We just didn't execute like we should have."

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host Wayne State on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

"They're gonna push the ball, they got an all-conference big guy," Weisse said. "We've got an opportunity to get back to who we are and have the right mindset."

