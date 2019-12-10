Minnesota Crookston volleyball announced the signing of Mara Weisensel, a middle hitter from Minnesota Valley Lutheran H.S. in New Ulm, Minn. to a National Letter of Intent on Monday.

Weisensel joins Kenzee Langlie (S, Fargo, N.D./Fargo Davies H.S.) and Charlee Krieg (MH/OH, Cavalier, N.D./Cavalier H.S.) as signees in the Golden Eagles' 2020 class.

“We are very excited to add Mara to our team for next year, and can’t wait to see her in a Golden Eagle uniform,” said UMC head coach Sarah Rauen in a press release. Mara is a dynamic player who will add plenty of athleticism to our middle position, and is a great addition to our team on the court and in the classroom.”

Minnesota Crookston hopes Weisensel, at six feet tall, will add both height and athleticism in the middle, as it looks to improve on its 4-24 (2-18 NSIC) mark from last season.

Weisensel was the New Ulm Journal Player of the Year in 2019, and the Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year during her senior season. She earned All-Tomahawk Conference honors three straight years — honorable mention as a sophomore and first team the past two seasons. She helped Minnesota Valley Lutheran H.S. to a 24-2 mark as a senior.

Weisensel was born Aug. 28, 2002. She is the daughter of Loren and Dawn Weisensel. Weisensel plans to major in business management. Her mother Dawn Weisensel played volleyball and basketball at Martin Luther College. Her sister Rylee Weisensel played volleyball and ran track at Martin Luther College.

