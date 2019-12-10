The University of Minnesota Crookston announced Tuesday that it is dropping its football program.

The Golden Eagles went 0-11 in their final season, their third winless season in the last four years. Their final win came on Sept. 22, 2018 at Minot State.

Since joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Minnesota Crookston went 32-195 overall, with a 23-181 record in NSIC games. In 21 seasons, the Golden Eagles won two or more games just nine times.

St. Cloud State University, another member of the NSIC, also dropped football on Tuesday. Due to a change in the conference's bylaws that was approved last week, NSIC members are no longer required to sponsor football.

