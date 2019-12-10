EAST GRAND FORKS — Emma Borowicz jumped — no, soared — to her left and plucked the ball out of the air. In the blink of an eye, she was off to the races.

The junior guard's layup wasn't only the first basket of the game. It was a message to East Grand Forks, delivered by the Crookston girls' basketball team: the Green Wave were in for a long night.

The Pirates scored the game's first eight points and didn't look back, improving to 5-0 with a 55-21 win at East Grand Forks on Tuesday night.

Crookston scored its fewest points of the season, thanks largely to an 18-point second half, but it really didn't matter at that point. The Pirates had done most of the work already, leading the Green Wave 37-13 at halftime.

They accomplished it with a defense that was as stifling as usual. East Grand Forks didn't even hit the rim until the game's sixth minute, and for the game, had more turnovers than points.

Crookston's full-court pressure forced its usual share of turnovers and turned them into easy layups, for which the Green Wave had no answer.

Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) led the Pirates with 14 points, while Hayden Winjum (So., G) and Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) both had 10 apiece.

