The Crookston boys' hockey team hosted East Grand Forks, the No. 3 team in Section 8A, on Thursday at the Crookston Sports Center, losing 7-0.

The Green Wave scored three goals in both the first and second period, and scored once in the final period.

To Pirates head coach Josh Hardy, East Grand Forks “looked every part like the number three team in the state."

“You make some mental mistakes," Hardy said, "and good teams make you pay.”

When asked about players that stuck out to him, Hardy mentioned sophomore forward Blaine Andringa.

“Blaine Andringa had a great game for us," Hardy said. "He’s kind of getting in the groove now [of playing forward] and gave us some great minutes.”

Crookston fell to 0-7 with the loss, and is 0-2 in section play.

“Having better awareness coming back into our zone, but those are things that come with time," Hardy said when asked for areas in which the team can improve. "We have a lot of guys playing big-time varsity minutes that have never stepped into these roles before.”



UP NEXT: Crookston's next game is Thursday, Dec. 19th, when it hosts Thief River Falls.

