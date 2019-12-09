Just off the raised hardwood court at Nemzek Fieldhouse, behind and to the left of the basket, sat a pair of black lounge chairs in which two Minnesota State Moorhead fans, 19-somethings, had, quite literally, the best seats in the house — or at least the most comfortable.



They watched. They screamed. They taunted. Like 19-somethings at college basketball games are supposed to do.



“Somebody guard him!”, they yelled with facetious dismay as one of their own, Gavin Baumgartner, scored seven points in a row.



“Come on! His feet were set!”, they pleaded after the referees whistled a Dragon for a blocking foul.



“Hey, 14! Nice haircut! You give it yourself?”, they asked Minnesota Crookston guard Brian Sitzmann during a break in the action.



Sitzmann kept his eyes and ears turned away from them. Like basketball players playing in tough road environments are supposed to do.



Here’s a snapshot of that environment: the visiting Golden Eagles, looking for their first win in Moorhead since 2009, their 12-point first half lead whittled down to nothing, now in the midst of a slug-it-out battle with an energized team and energized fans. The exact scenario in which one year prior, they wilted time after time.



“We lost a couple games down the stretch last year because we didn't have much leadership once things got tough,” said UMC head coach Dan Weisse on Oct. 29. “Once crowds got involved, or whatever the situation arises, we didn't always handle those situations.”

Last year, Minnesota Crookston won a program-record 17 games by scoring 77.3 points per game. By shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. With the friendly confines of Lysaker Gymnasium, where it went 13-2. Defense and resilience weren’t part of the equation. They’d have to be, for the Golden Eagles to take this one.

But of course, you still need to score — not simply “score,” mind you, but score. Chaos often reigns in the type of game that Minnesota Crookston found itself in. Carefully drawn-up sets break down. Shots that drop all the time, just don’t anymore.

When that happens, it helps if you have a star to turn to. Someone to get you a bucket, no questions asked. Someone more than willing to zip up the fire suit and calmly walk into hell.

***

After the Dragons tied it up near the end of the first half, Harrison Cleary slowed his dribble and eyed the rim. Cleary mentally lined up his shot, waited for a sliver of daylight and got it.

Bang.

The senior guard grimaced as he swung his right fist across his chest, his 19th, 20th and 21st points of the night having given the Golden Eagles a 36-33 lead heading into halftime.

These are the shots Harrison Cleary is synonymous with. They’re why he can average 28 points per game despite every defender knowing exactly how good he is and exactly how he’ll do it. Cleary will score, and your only hope of minimizing his impact is your absolute best.

It also means that Cleary will have the ball in his hands. A lot.

So with nine minutes to play and Cleary dribbling, the Moorhead student section brought out the most potent insult you can hurl at a basketball player.

“Ball-hog!”

“Ball-hog!”

“Ball-hog!”

Cleary didn’t show it, of course. But, oh yes, he heard them.

“It doesn't hinder my game at all, I can tell you that,” he said. “If they think that they're causing problems for me, they're not. I play my game no matter what.”



Cleary played his game, but so did everyone else, Golden Eagle and Dragon alike. The red-hot Baumgartner scored 10 in a row for his team, but UMC kept punching back, refusing to let Moorhead’s own star take over. Dane Zimmer’s layup, however, put MSUM up 65-61 with under two minutes left.



The Golden Eagles were running out of punches to throw — or take.



“When we're down four and it's Moorhead's ball and we're in the huddle, it's not looking great, we talk about staying together,” Weisse said. “Stay together, play 40 minutes.”



Weisse doesn’t talk much strategy with his team during timeouts. He’ll look to clean up the X’s and O’s sometimes, but that’s what practice is for. In the game, in the moment, it’s one possession at a time, one possession at a time. Weisse trusts his players already know what to do. Now’s the time to do it.



***

So how do you do it?



Ibu Jassey Demba forced a Dragon turnover. On the next MSUM possession, Bryce Irsfeld tried for a dagger trey with 1:15 remaining. The Golden Eagles were all over it, and the contested shot fell short.



Cleary hit two free throws out of a timeout to pull UMC within two. Then, with 50 seconds, he took the inbounds pass, motored all the way to the cup from 94 feet away, and tied the game at 65.



Baumgartner got the ball with 23 seconds left. The only place he had to go was into the chest of Chase Johnson, who already had his feet set and his mind made up to put his body on the line.



Johnson didn’t react as he drew the charge and walked back to the bench, his teammates in line to bump his chest.



Cleary’s earlier layup ensured the Golden Eagles could go two-for-one, meaning that they’d have the last shot to win. So here it was, and everybody in the building knew who’d be taking it.



“I was supposed to come down,” Cleary said, “and make a play.”



Nine ticks remained. Cleary, with the ball on the perimeter, saw Siman Sem creep down to spring the double-team. It wasn’t a great one. Sem opened up his hip too soon, and Cleary attacked, dashing to the top of the key. Still moving to his left, he could attempt his signature fadeaway — or he could pass to Jassey Demba, standing wide open in the left corner.



“That was probably the right decision on their part,” Weisse said.



The junior had made just two 3-pointers in nine attempts for the season. Let alone a last-second three in an organized game of basketball.



Cleary jumped, drew the ball back over his head and fired it to Jassey Demba.



Zimmer rushed to close out. Jassey Demba caught the ball cleanly, rose off the ground and let it go, all in one motion.



The arc was high. The aim was true. The net was the only thing it touched.



Pandemonium.



“We learned how to learn playing defense,” Weisse said, and his players repeated the sentiment. “When we won games last year we had to score a bunch of points, but this was a grinder of a game, and we found a way to make enough plays to win the game.”



“It was crazy,” Johnson said. “It feels like we won a championship.”



The Golden Eagles: jubilant. Nemzek Fieldhouse: silent.

They blocked out the noise at first. And when the time was right, they made their own.

“At the end of the day, they can call (me a) ballhog,” Cleary, who ended with 33 points, said, “but we won the game off my assist.”



This is how you win on the road, in a hostile environment against a good opponent, the games you need to win if you want to prove you’re for real: resiliency, big-time plays at big-time moments and just a dash of swagger.



***

On Saturday, Jassey Demba caught the ball in the left corner, jumped up and flicked his wrist. Again, it caught nothing but nylon.



The context couldn’t have been more different. This Jassey Demba 3-pointer broke a 24-0 run for Northern State, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 57-20 towards the end of the first half.



Northern State beat Minnesota Crookston, 101-58, on Saturday. In the first half, every time it seemed like it couldn’t get worse for the Golden Eagles, it did. The Wolves shot 81 percent from the field, 70 from three and were three steps ahead in every facet of the game.



Blame it on whatever you want: the three-hour bus ride to Aberdeen, a hangover from one of the biggest wins in program history just 21 hours prior, the fact that Northern State is a very good basketball team.

It doesn’t discount what UMC did Friday.



Good teams are entitled to the occasional off-day. In the win-loss column, it all counts the same.

The Golden Eagles have won with offense, won with defense, won with grit, won blowouts, won close games. They’re 6-3, 2-1 in conference play, and for the first time under Weisse, they’ve won three road games in a season. It’s December 9.



You can look to that as perspective. You can also talk to Moorhead and Northern State’s respective coaches: Chad Walthall and Saul Phillips. They know Weisse as well as anybody in the profession, having coached him as a player — Phillips at Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1999-01 — and employed him as an assistant — Phillips at North Dakota State from 2007-11 and Walthall from 2011-14.



“It’s been phenomenal. You look at what they've done and where he's gotten them too, the point where — boy, they're picked in the top half of the conference this year,” Phillips told the Times in October. “That's a long ways from where they were when (Weisse) got there, no doubt about it. He's got some very high-level players in his program. He can coach.”



Walthall and Phillips see where the Golden Eagles are headed, and this weekend, they got a view of the process in all its glory. The statements, the successes, the lumps and bruises all alike.



“They've gotten so much more athletic and they play so much harder defensively than they ever had in the past,” Walthall told the Times in November. “There's really a connectedness to them, they seem to be very connected defensively and offensively.”



That’s exactly what Walthall saw standing 50 feet away from his mentee on Friday night. What happened Friday night in Moorhead was just the next step in Minnesota Crookston’s unlikely ascent to the forefront of the NSIC. Saturday was a reminder that there are more steps to take.



“What (Weisse) has done has worked,” Walthall told the Times in November. “Really unprecedented success for them since they've been a four-year institution. When you have that kind of success, you really don't have to change very much on your philosophy.”



It’s a safe bet that Weisse and his team won’t.



