It was a start no one could possibly have seen coming.

The Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team, coming off an ice-cold two-game stretch in which it shot 24 percent from the field and 15 percent from 3-point range, took 12 shots in the first quarter Saturday — all 3-pointers. Eight of them dropped.

But even without the last two games as evidence, the Golden Eagles' scorching first 10 minutes seemed unsustainable. And when that turned out to be true, their lead quickly evaporated — leading to their sixth loss of the season.

Minnesota Crookston (1-6, 0-3 NSIC) fell 74-64 to Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D. on Saturday, despite an 18-point lead after the first quarter sparked by the 8-of-12 start from outside.

Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G), in just her sixth career game, hit four of those first-quarter treys on her way to a breakout performance: 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting with seven rebounds. Her fourth 3-pointer put the Golden Eagles up 26-8 after one quarter of play.

The Wolves fought their way back, outscoring UMC 25-13 in the second quarter to go into halftime trailing by six. But it was right out of intermission when Northern State really seized control — scoring the first nine points of the second half to put the Golden Eagles on their heels.

UMC and Northern State went punch for punch over the next ten minutes, with the Golden Eagles taking a one-point lead into the final quarter. Vetsch drilled a three to put UMC up 57-53, but the Wolves ran off 12 unanswered points midway though the period as the Golden Eagles went cold, effectively putting the game away.

UMC shot 36 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the line. However, the Golden Eagles made just 10 of 38 field goals after the first quarter.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles return home to face Augustana at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

