MOORHEAD — The Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team needed an almost perfect night to have a chance to upset Minnesota State Moorhead.



Instead, the Golden Eagles got their worst scoring half in almost seven years.



The Dragons, NSIC champions the last three seasons, ran the Golden Eagles out of Nemzek Fieldhouse on Friday, winning 89-43 on the strength of lights-out shooting and stellar defense.



MSU Moorhead (7-2, 2-0 NSIC) shot 33-59 from the floor and 14-23 from 3-point range, while UMC shot just 12-of-58 and 5-of-26.



Megan Hintz, the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, was her usual dominant self, scoring a game-high 19 points, but others got involved for the Dragons as well. Katie Tornstrom and Peyton Boom added 18 and 12, respectively, and no Dragon took more than 10 shots.



The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2) were led by Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G), who scored 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting, 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Paige Cornale (So., G) and Abby Guidinger (Jr., G) both chipped in six.



MSU Moorhead surged away from UMC with a 17-0 run and led 33-12 after the first quarter, a lead which ballooned to 51-17 at halftime.

The 17 points were the Golden Eagles’ fewest in a half since a 68-41 loss to Winona State on Jan. 19, 2013.



After the break, the Dragons let off the gas pedal some, but hardly enough for the Golden Eagles to threaten, as the margin never went below 30 points.



UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston heads to Aberdeen, S.D. to take on Northern State at 4 p.m.

