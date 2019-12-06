MOORHEAD — Harrison Cleary, the man everyone expected to take the last shot, drove the lane and saw, out of the corner of his eye, the man everyone perhaps least expected to take it.

That included Ibu Jassey Demba himself.

But that didn't preclude Jassey Demba from knowing what to do when time's running down and the ball's in your hands.

Jassey Demba caught Cleary's pass, elevated, flicked his wrist and gave Minnesota Crookston its biggest win of the season, one that will perhaps define the program's trajectory for the foreseeable future.

The junior forward's 3-pointer with one second left gave the Golden Eagles a 68-65 win over Minnesota State Moorhead. The win pushed them to 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in NSIC play. And maybe more importantly, it gave them three road wins on the season, already more than they've had in six years under head coach Dan Weisse.

It was, of course, far from easy.



UMC looked in control for much of the first half. Cleary, who finished with a game-high 33 points, scored the game’s first seven and the Golden Eagles led by as many as 12 midway through.



Late in the half, however, MSU Moorhead surged back to tie the score at 31. Cleary gave UMC a 36-33 lead and some momentum going into the locker room, however, nailing a signature stepback three to end the half.



The second half was back-and-forth, as it was MSU Moorhead guard Gavin Baumgartner’s turn to catch fire. He gave the Dragons their first lead with a pullup jumper from the elbow, just two of his 31 points, and had an answer for seemingly everything the Golden Eagles threw.



As MSU Moorhead keyed in hard on Cleary and UMC’s offense went stagnant, the Dragons looked to seize momentum, going up by four points with under two minutes remaining.

They wouldn't score again.

For Minnesota Crookston, Friday night's win is the rare buzzer-beating victory that might be remembered as much for what came before the final shot than the shot itself. That's because the Golden Eagles got to that point with defense and hustle — a rarity for them on the road in years past.

Cleary took the ball 94 feet on UMC's second-to-last possession, scoring with a left-handed finish at the rim to tie the game at 65. The Dragons got the ball to Baumgartner, but Chase Johnson and his 240-pound frame got in his way, stood firm and drew the charge, giving the ball back to the Golden Eagles.

The rest was jubilation for Minnesota Crookston; the latest statement made in a season just eight games old but already full of them.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles continue their road swing in Aberdeen, S.D. Saturday at 6 p.m. against Northern State.

