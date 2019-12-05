Over the years, St. James football has seen its performance on the field struggle.

The team has won just three games in a season four times since 1992. Their record since the start of the millennium is just 32-146 (21.9%), including three winless seasons since 2014. With the lack of success on the field, the football program has seen the numbers of participating student-athletes drop significantly.

In 2013, a total of 94 players in 7th-12th grade signed up to play football. Juniors and seniors totaled 25 players in that year.

In 2019, just 66 7th-12th graders signed up for football, with 27 juniors and seniors. However, in 2018, there were just 57 players, but 26 upperclassmen. The projections for 2020 total just 60 players, and only 15 upperclassmen on the roster.

The upcoming senior class (Class of 2021) has seen its struggles in conference play, non-conference play, district play, and in the playoffs. Since 2008, when they were in kindergarten, the class has seen just 11, with none of those coming in the Big South Conference (0-7), one in the now-defunct South Central Conference (1-29), four in district play (4-28), five in non-conference play (5-21), and a singular win in the playoffs (1-11). They have been shutout five times in the playoffs, with a combined score of 231-0 in those games.

Their total record sits at 11-97 (10.2%).

With those startling trends and projections, St. James High School administration and St. James football coaches came together to plan for the future of St. James football.

"This has been a decision that started when I took over," said head coach Jon Wilson, who just wrapped up his second season as head coach. "This was one of the first conversations Les [Zellmann] and I had about the possible numbers for this year, next year, and moving forward to the next couple of years after that."

"One of the first questions I asked that last year on day one at 7:45 a.m. was 'why? Why are you playing football? Why would you go through the process of getting your head beat in every day?'" said Wilson.

Wilson praised his coaches, seniors and younger players, and fans this past year for their leadership and support, and want to be a part of the change in the culture and atmosphere around St. James football.

Wilson, the rest of his coaches and the administration presented five possible options for the Saints in 2020: play the 2020 season as-is with a full schedule, cancel the 2020 varsity football season as a whole, try to Co-Op with Sleepy Eye, or a Co-Op with New Ulm, or attempt to play an abbreviated schedule.

"This is a decision that honestly myself and all the other coaches have lost sleep over," said Wilson.

The first option would allow seniors to have their final season in red and black on the gridiron, and kids at all levels would be able to play. This would also be the fastest option to move to Class-A.

However, the competitive imbalance would still be prevalent, with the Saints still matched up to play state-worthy teams in Jackson County Central, Blue Earth Area, Redwood Valley, and Pipestone, and another strong program of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. That challenging schedule could turn kids off to playing or result in injury, leading to even fewer numbers.

Canceling the 2020 season as a whole means no varsity football period. This option would allow coaches to develop younger players and expand their skills, as those players would see more playing time with just a JV and C-squad level.

With this option, the class of 2021 would not have a senior season. Canceling the season may make it more difficult to rebuild a program, as players may leave for other varsity sports. Also, revenue lost from the games would be felt as well, with concerns over game atmosphere and attendance.

Pairing with either New Ulm or Sleepy Eye would allow all players to be on a team, but they will lose their identity as a proud Saint. Starters for St. James may be backups for these programs, but would allow for more competition in practice, pushing players to beat out other players for starting spots.

The major drawback, however, would be the inability to drop down to Class-A until the fall of 2025.

St. James must be in the Co-Op for two years (2020-2021). The next redistricting and re-classification is in the spring of 2021, and the program must give a one-years notice prior to leaving the Co-Op. In 2022, the redistricting will take place. St. James would likely be placed in Class-AA for the 2023-2024 season, with the option to petition to join Class-A in 2024 in preparation for the 2025 season.

There is also no guarantee that Sleepy Eye or New Ulm would agree to a Co-Op. Other local school districts such as Madelia (nine-man), Mountain Lake (nine-man state champions) and Windom did not express a desire to Co-Op with St. James.

The final option was to play an abbreviated schedule in 2020, playing just three games against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (9/11 at home), New Richland-H-E-G (9/18 at home), and Windom (10/9 at home) and forfeiting the rest of the games. The game against New Richland-H-E-G would be the homecoming game. All three of which would be competitive games.

Three games are the minimum requirement to qualify for the playoffs and postseason awards. With this schedule, the junior varsity team would be able to play five or six games.

St. James would not be the first team to do this. Frazee played just a singular game in their 2017 schedule, forfeiting the rest of their games.

"If they're allowed to play one game after declaring they're playing JV, then why can't we do that same option," said Athletic Director Les Zellmann.

The administration and coaches decided to go with the final option after weighing the gravity of the pros and cons.

"There is nothing that predicates canceling your varsity season unless you choose to cancel your varsity games," said Zellmann. "What if you play the games you choose to play, and then not choose to play some. Thereby guaranteeing a premise of varsity football and also creating the opportunity for our program to regenerate or redevelop."

With this three-game schedule, the Saints would forfeit games against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Pipestone, Redwood Valley, Blue Earth Area, and Jackson County Central.

"In this kind of scenario for next fall (2020), and then coming back the following year for a full varsity season (2021) that might be the option to go with," continued Zellmann.

"It may not be perfect, but it may help our program for everybody," said Wilson. "Players would have more opportunities to gain playing time with the schedule we have. This will give our student-athletes a reasonable chance to compete at an appropriate level."

Wilson also noted that this is just for the fall of 2020 and that eventually St. James may be forced to pair in the future.

"We worked hard to figure out what to do," said Wilson. "Nothing's easy. Not everyone is going to be happy with what we do. But I don't think there's anyone in here who can say if we continue to go down the same path that something is going to change. We need something to turn this around.

"I care a lot about this program and I want it to succeed. I care about your kids. I want them to succeed. Football is a very special sport, it means family, and it means experience. These guys the last few years have given everything they've got to where we're at today. It's simple. We're going to stick together."

An appeal to Class-A would be dropping below where St. James is slotted at Class-AA. Factors in the process of dropping below slot level are the percentage of free and reduced lunches in grades 9-12, demographics of the school and community, including diversity and economics, as well as team performance.

"If we dropped down to Class-A football, I believe we'd be quite competitive," said Zellmann.

The decision was announced in front of a group of parents of current and former St. James football players. Some current and former players were in attendance as well.