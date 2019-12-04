Minnesota Crookston's Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) was selected as the NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second consecutive week after a stellar performance in a non-conference win over University of Sioux Falls on Nov. 26.

Against the Panthers, Cleary had a season-high 40 points in a 94-69 win. He shot 11-of-19 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 15-of-15 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and recorded one steal. The performance was Cleary's fourth career 40-point game.

Cleary currently leads the NSIC with 28.6 points per game and is third in the conference with 4.9 assists per game.

Cleary is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. The NCAA Division II leader in free throw shooting percentage each of the last two years, Cleary is shooting 92.6 percent from the line.

Cleary has earned seven NSIC Player of the Week honors in four seasons. He has earned two NSIC Player of the Week honors in each of the last three seasons.

The Golden Eagles hit the road this weekend to play Minnesota State University Moorhead Fri., Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., in Moorhead, Minn., and Sat., Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. versus Northern State University.

Minnesota Crookston is looking for their first win in Moorhead since 2009, and their first victory at Wachs Arena ever.

