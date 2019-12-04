Boys' basketball: senior guard Walker Winjum (season stats: two games, 15.0 ppg)

Coach Greg Garmen says: "The senior captain had a very good first game, scoring 23 points to lead the Pirates. He also had a couple steals and ran the offense for us. Walker is a very good leader for the Pirates."

Girls' basketball: junior guard Emma Borowicz (three games, 10.3 ppg)

Coach Darin Zimmerman says: "She has been steady to great in all three games. She is a leader on our team and the highlight was her scoring her 1,000th career point last week against Sacred Heart."

Boys' hockey: senior forward Nick Schulz (four games, one assist)

Coach Josh Hardy says: "Nick has been with the program for three years, and works extremely hard every single day, often going to both Varsity and JV practices even though he doesn't need to. He was rewarded for his hard work by getting an assist on Saturday against Little Falls, his first Varsity point. Nick has the best sense of humor and makes coming to the rink every day a pleasure."



Girls' hockey: junior goaltender Grace Koshney (six games, 173 saves, 85.2% save percentage)

Coach Tim Moe says: "She's an athletic kid who's got a lot of skill at her position. ... She's giving us a chance to to compete and the wins will come for her as we get better as a team in front of her."

