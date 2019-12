Warroad did whatever it wanted Tuesday night as it easily beat the Crookston girls' hockey team, 10-0, in Warroad.

The Warriors, the second-ranked team in Class A, outshot the Pirates, 56-3. They scored three goals in the first period, two in the second and five in the third.

Crookston fell to 1-5 with the loss.

UP NEXT: The Pirates head south to play Morris-Benson on Friday at 7:00 p.m.