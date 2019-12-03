It wasn't as easy as its first two games, but the Crookston girls' basketball team comfortably beat Red Lake Falls, 70-59, on the road Tuesday night.

The Pirates improved to 3-0 after blowout victories against Sacred Heart and Win-E-Mac to start the season.

Just as in its prior contests, Crookston showed off a balanced, free-flowing offense. Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) led the way with 13 points, while Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) added 11 and Halle Winjum (8, G) scored 10 points. Nine Pirates got on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Crookston led 37-29 at halftime.

UP NEXT: Crookston heads to Warroad to take on the Warriors at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.