The Crookston boys' basketball team fell to Bagley, 77-60, at home on Tuesday night in the second game of the season.

The Pirates fell to 0-2 after losing a tight game to Pelican Rapids on Monday.

Crookston didn't lead again after hitting the first shot of the game, while the Flyers ran their lead to as much as seven in the first half. The Pirates cut it to 39-35 at halftime, however.

Crookston scored to make it 39-38 shortly into the second half. But from there, Bagley was in control. The Flyers went on a 19-6 run and a 9-0 run to close out the game, while the Pirates came no closer than eight.

Caden Osborn (Sr., F) scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, his second double-double in as many games. Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored 11, while Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) and Jack Garmen (Jr., G) both had nine. Walker Winjum (Sr., G) added seven.

UP NEXT: Crookston heads north to play Warroad on Friday at 7:30 p.m. That game will come after the Pirate and Warrior girls' teams play at 6:00 p.m.