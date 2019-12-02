Bemidji State spoiled the Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team's first home game of the season, winning 72-50 on Monday evening at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles fell to 1-4 with the loss, and 0-1 in NSIC play.

The game was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday. However, heavy winter storms forced the game to be moved to Monday.

The Beavers only led by one point after the first quarter, but were dominant on defense in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 33-22. From there they steadily increased their lead: 17 points after three and as many as 26 during the fourth.

Kylie Post (So., G) led UMC with 12 points, while Abby Guidinger (Jr., G) scored 10 off the bench. Bren Fox (So., C) had nine rebounds to lead the way in that category. Emma Carpenter (Fr., G) had four assists.

The Golden Eagles were plagued by a lack of shooting, hitting only one of their 14 three-pointers, while shooting just 15-of-56 from the field overall.

UMC's next game is on the road at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Fri., Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.