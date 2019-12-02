After a dominating victory in its season opener, the Crookston girls' basketball team went on the road to Erskine and did more of the same.

The Pirates (2-0) demolished Win-E-Mac, 73-32, on Monday night behind four players scoring in double-digits.

Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) led Crookston with 14 points. Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) added 13, Dani Boyle (Sr., G) dropped in 12 and Hayden Winjum (So., G) rounded out the Pirates' double-digit scorers with 10.

All in all, nine players scored for Crookston.

"We have a lot of girls who can shoot and attack the paint," said Pirates head coach Darin Zimmerman. "It was nice to see us share the ball and get everybody involved.

The Pirates totally controlled both halves, leading 39-15 after one and outscoring Win-E-Mac 34-17 after the intermission.

"We made some adjustments at halftime and the girls really responded," Zimmerman said. "When we do that and keep working at things we can be really good."

With another lights-out defensive performance, Crookston has allowed just 33 points per game so far. The Pirates held Win-E-Mac to just 12 field goals and one 3-pointer.

"We contested everything and I thought we played good pressure all night," Zimmerman said."

UP NEXT: Crookston plays at Red Lake Falls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.