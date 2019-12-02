The Crookston boys’ basketball team lost a back-and-forth season opener against Pelican Rapids, 84-82, on Monday night at home.

Walker Winjum (Sr., G) led the Pirates with 23 points, while Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) was close behind with 17. Jack Garmen (So., G) had 14, and Caden Osborn (Sr., C) scored 13.

The Pirates got key shots early from Winjum and Tangquist, but struggled late in the first half with Osborn, their leading scorer from last year, in foul trouble.

Pelican Rapids got plenty of easy baskets around the rim, and a late run by the Vikings gave them a 40-32 lead at halftime.

Crookston charged back right out of intermission, however. Osborn’s play down low changed the game entirely, and the Pirates took a 46-44 lead on a Winjum 3-pointer with 13 minutes to play.

The game was back-and-forth the rest of the way. Pelican Rapids took a seven-point lead with five minutes to play, but Tangquist hit a huge 3-pointer to cut it to 69-67, and later hit a runner in the lane to tie it at 73.

The Vikings hit three 3-pointers in the last three minutes to extend their lead to a seemingly insurmountable 82-74, but Crookston had plenty of life left. Garmen and Winjum knocked down three-pointers in the final minute, while Pelican Rapids missed four straight free throws down the stretch.

That left the door open, and the Pirates nearly took advantage. Carter Bruggeman scored to make it 84-82 with 15 seconds left, and after two more missed FTs, grabbed the rebound and had a shot to win. However, the ball clanged off the backboard.

UP NEXT: Crookston plays Bagley at home at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.



