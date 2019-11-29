The Crookston girls' hockey team was scheduled to compete at the Thief River Falls Thanksgiving Classic, with their first game tonight against West Fargo.

Due to heavy winter storms slated to hit the area, however, the tournament was cancelled. That didn't stop the Pirates and West Fargo from getting their game in anyway, which they did at the Crookston Sports Center at noon Friday.

Crookston scored a third-period goal to send it to overtime, but West Fargo's Erin Nowacki found the net two and a half minutes into the sudden-death period, giving West Fargo a 2-1 win.

The Pirates fell to 1-4.

West Fargo opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Sydney Dye. Goals from each team were waved off upon review in the second period, and the score stayed 1-0 after 34 minutes of play.

Crookston's Raina Satrom (8, F) tied the game six minutes into the third period, off of assists from Morgan Nelson (8, D) and Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F).

The Pirates outshot West Fargo, 25-21. After losing the shots battle by over 20 in each of their first three games, Crookston has outshot its last two opponents, Jamestown and West Fargo, by a combined total of 49-48.

Grace Koshney (Jr. G) made 20 stops for the Pirates.

Crookston was originally supposed to meet Worthington at 9 a.m. tomorrow. With the tournament in Thief River Falls cancelled, however, the Pirates' next game will instead be in Warroad on Dec. 3.

