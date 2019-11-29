The Crookston boys' hockey team fell to Sartell-St. Stephen, 3-1, on Friday night at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Sabres improved to 1-1, while the Pirates dropped to 0-2 after a season-opening loss to Mounds View last week.

The Sabres controlled the game's first 10 minutes, but Crookston struck first, taking advantage of a five-minute major penalty to Sartell followed by a minor which set up a five-on-three.

Ben Andringa (Sr., F) set up with the puck and found Joey Doda (Sr., F), and Doda hit Jack Doda (Fr., F) on the other side of the net. The younger Doda finished easily for the 1-0 lead.

The Sabres took the momentum back out of the break, outshooting the Pirates 12-3 in the second period before finally breaking the previously lights-out Dragseth when Will Schiffler found the net.

Andringa had a chance to take the lead back at the start of the third period, but missed the net and Sartell went the other way on a breakout. Hayden Walters' shot beat Dragseth two minutes into the period.

The Sabres got an insurance goal with 7:47 to play. A Crookston defensive zone turnover led directly to a Sartell goal, as Hayden Walters jumped on the loose puck and beat Dragseth five-hole.

Dragseth made 30 saves for the Pirates. For the game, the Sabres outshot Crookston, 35-28.

The Pirates are back in action on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Little Falls at the Crookston Sports Center.

