The Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team had the best season in program history last season, but the one hump it couldn't get over was winning on the road.

That might not be true anymore.

The Golden Eagles trounced the University of Sioux Falls, 94-69, on Tuesday night in South Dakota, moving to 5-2 on the season. While the Cougars are in the NSIC, the game was officially a non-conference game.

Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) continued a scorching start to the season, scoring 40 points on 11-of-19 shooting and a perfect 15-of-15 performance from the free-throw line. Cleary also dished out six assists to one turnover. He had averaged 26.7 points coming in to Tuesday.

Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G) added 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) chipped in with 12 points, the only other Golden Eagle on double digits. Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F) both tied for the team lead in rebounds with five.

As a team, UMC shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 44 percent from 3-point range and 84.4 percent from the foul line.

The Golden Eagles were dominant throughout, scoring the game's first seven points and going on a 20-0 run midway through the first half to take a 31-7 lead. They extended their lead to as much as 28 before going into halftime leading, 54-27.

UMC continued to pour it on in the second half, pushing the lead to 90-52 before emptying its bench.

The Golden Eagles' non-conference portion of the schedule is officially over, and they will return to action on Fri., Dec. 6 at Minnesota State Moorhead.

