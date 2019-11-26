The University of Minnesota Crookston hunt seat equestrian team won High Point Team honors in two shows on Nov. 23 and 24 in Stillwater, Minn., hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Sophomore Morgan Schelske was named Reserve High Point Rider after Saturday’s show, while sophomore Kayley Melton earned Reserve High Point Rider honors on Sunday.

On Saturday, junior Rachel Johnson finished second in Open Fence, and Melton took third. Schelske placed first in Intermediate Fences, while sophomore Taylor Barlage took first to point out of Limit Fences into Intermediate Fences.

On the Flat, Melton placed first for the Golden Eagles, while Johnson took fourth in the Open Division.

Schelske took second in Intermediate Flat and pointed out of Intermediate Flat into Open Flat. In Limit Flat, Barlage took fifth, while Kristina Schroeder placed sixth and pointed out into Intermediate Flat.

In Novice Flat, freshman Abigail Risovi placed first.

In Pre-Novice Flat, freshman Rebecca Clark led the Golden Eagles by taking second, while freshman Mackenzie Dale placed fourth.

In Introductory Flat, freshman Savea Zimmerman-Cameron earned a second-place finish.

On Sunday, Melton placed first in Open Fences, while Johnson took a strong fourth-place finish.

In Intermediate Fences, Schelske placed fourth for the Golden Eagles, while Schroeder placed fourth in Limit Fences.

In Open Flat, Melton was second, while Johnson placed third.

In Intermediate Flat, Schroeder earned a second-place finish.

In Limit Flat, junior Sarah Cartier placed fourth the Golden Eagles. In Pre-Novice Flat, freshman Sophie Shoemaker finished first, while sophomore Rebecca Eichhorn placed fourth.

Zimmerman-Cameron rounded out the weekend by taking first in Introductory Flat.

The Golden Eagles, currently leading the region, return to action Sat., Feb. 15 in a show hosted by both University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus College in Jordan, Minn.

