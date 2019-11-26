After a winless to the season last weekend, during which it was outscored 17-1, the Crookston girls' hockey team desperately needed to hit the reset button.

With a trip to North Dakota, the Pirates did just that.

On Tuesday night, Crookston (1-3) beat Jamestown (N.D.) in Mayville, 3-1, for its first win. Nora Peterson (Jr., F), Aleah Bienek (So. F) and Kendall Bergquist (So., F) all found the net for the Pirates.

Crookston head coach Tim Moe thought his team's confidence, which he and the team felt was lacking over the weekend, got a boost on Tuesday against Jamestown, due to the Blue Jays playing in their first game and having to incorporate several new players after just a couple days' practice.

"They might have not been as confident themselves or comfortable with each other, and I thought we took advantage of that," Moe said. "We had more time and space to do things with the puck than we had this past weekend, and because of that we were able to make more plays."

Jamestown scored first, five minutes into the game, but Peterson scored, unassisted, 10 minutes later. Bienek scored midway through the second period, also unassisted. Bergquist had the finishing blow, scoring off a pass from Dillynn Wallace (So., D) two minutes into the third period.

Peterson, Bienek and Bergquist all played on different lines, centering them each. As a result, Moe praised the Pirates' balance offensively.

"We got better individually, and as a team we also worked better together," Moe said. "We were able to cycle the puck a little bit in the offensive zone. We broke out the puck better as a group."

Tuesday marked a homecoming for Crookston's six players from Mayville, including Grace Koshney (Jr., G), who excelled on the night making 23 saves.

"It's always great to get Mayville girls a game," Moe said. "They've put in so much time and effort, and to reward them, their parents and their fans are really appreciative of that. We had a great crowd tonight."

The Pirates outshot Jamestown overall, 27-24.

Crookston returns to action this weekend when it competes at the Thief River Falls Tourney against West Fargo and Worthington. Puck drop against West Fargo is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames at (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter at @CroxTimesSports @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.