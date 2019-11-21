Sometimes you just need a superstar.



Minnesota Crookston, like all teams, would love to play balanced and free on offense. But when that doesn’t go as planned, it has something that those other teams don’t: Harrison Cleary.



Cleary scored 29 points, including a torrid stretch in the first half, as the Golden Eagles (3-2, 1-0 NSIC) won their conference and home opener, 88-72, over Bemidji State (2-1, 0-1) on Thursday night at Lysaker Gymnasium.



The Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish first few minutes featuring defensive lapses and missed shots, many of which were from Cleary himself.



But when the NSIC Player to Watch got going, he got going.



Down 10-4 four minutes in, Cleary confidently strode close to the 3-point line, going in-and-out, between the legs and back to his right. Fade, flick, follow-through. Swish.



He scored 11 more points over the next five minutes, most coming the same way as the first three. Cleary hit contested stepbacks, dribbled the air out of the ball, broke ankles, drove to the rim and occasionally set up teammates.



Of Cleary’s 15 first-half shots, almost all were tightly-guarded. The most open he got was coming left across a Javier Nicolau pick and finding himself all alone at the top of the key. That one caught nothing but net, with seven minutes before halftime, to give him 17.



By the time Cleary had put UMC in a comfortable position, having scored 22 first-half points to propel his team to a 42-33 lead, the rest of the team was ready to get going as well.



The Golden Eagles desperately needed more from Malcolm Cohen after the redshirt senior shot just 26 percent through the first four games. They got that with a 23-point performance and four treys.



It was clear Thursday would be different for Cohen the second he got his feet set from the left wing and laced a triple six minutes in, and his confidence only seemed to grow. He drilled a 3-pointer from three steps beyond the line for a 14-point lead lead halfway through the second half, grimacing and pumping his fist across his body. When the Beavers lived in Cleary’s jersey, Cohen was the primary beneficiary.



But that was all possible because the night belonged to Cleary.

Even as he was held mostly silent in the second half, taking just five shots, that silence was deafening: an indication that the Beavers were prepared to stop one man at all costs.



That cost them as the second half wore on. Bemidji State put a man in Cleary’s jersey and doubled him as soon as he crossed halfcourt, trapping every ball screen. That left Chase Johnson all alone with 9:05 to play, and the 6’8 forward bulled to the rim and rattled the rim for emphasis and a 75-59 lead.



Late in the game, Bemidji went to a full-court press as it tried to play catch-up, cutting the lead to 10. But with three minutes to go, Brian Sitzmann knocked down a three at the end of the shot clock to make the Beavers’ comeback hopes that much slimmer.

Cleary found Johnson for a dunk on the next possession, and from there, there was nothing left but the fight song and the handshake line.