The Minnesota Crookston equestrian team earned High Point Team Saturday at North Dakota State University, and earned Reserve High Point Team during Friday’s show.

The Golden Eagles were led by Whitney Fenna (Sr.), who earned High Point rider accolades on Sunday. Madeline Drayna (Sr.) was named Reserve High Point Rider both Friday and Saturday.

After this weekend’s shows at NDSU, the Golden Eagles sit second in the region trailing the Bison by just eight points overall.

The Golden Eagles opened up the weekend Friday as Drayna took first, in the Reining. In Open Horsemanship, Fenna took third, while Drayna placed fourth.

Olivia Becker put together a strong ride in Level II Horsemanship to take second on Friday, while Alyssa Evavold (Jr.) took third.

In Rookie B Horsemanship Friday, Rebecca Clark (Fr.) put together a strong ride to place second. Fahren Kolpack (Fr.) took third in Rookie B Horsemanship, while Tristyn Hoechst (So.) finished fourth, qualifying for regionals.

In Beginner Horsemanship, Savanna Weber (So.) paced the Golden Eagles with a first-place finish, while also qualifying for regionals.

On Saturday, Drayna finished fourth in the Reining. Drayna built on a solid day Friday by taking first in Open Horsemanship in order to earn Reserve High Point Rider for the second straight day.

In Level II Horsemanship, Evavold and Newberg each earned second on their rides. Becker and Whitney Weidenborner (Sr.) each claimed third.

In Level I Horsemanship Saturday, Hoechst finished first, followed right behind by Wold in second, Klecker in third, and Streifel in fourth.

In Rookie B Horsemanship, Clark continued a strong start to her freshman season by taking first, followed by Kolpack in second.

In Rookie A Horsemanship, Weber took third for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston rounded out the show with Meyers earning a first-place finish.

On Sunday, Fenna earned back-to-back first-place finishes in the Reining and Open Horsemanship. Her performance earned her High Point Rider honors.

Drayna added a third-place finish in Open Horsemanship for Minnesota Crookston.

In Level II Horsemanship, Becker and Newberg each finished second.

In Level I Horsemanship, Klecker and Wold each had strong rides to earn first-place finishes. Streifel had a solid third-place finish.

In Rookie B Horsemanship Sunday, Clark took fifth, and Kolpack sixth. In Beginner, Meyers led Minnesota Crookston by taking second.

The Golden Eagles return to action Dec. 7 and 8 at Wisconsin-River Falls in River Falls, Wis.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, sports editor Jacob Shames at (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.



Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.