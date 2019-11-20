The Polk County West football team held its banquet and handed out awards recently.

The Thunder went 8-3 this season, 3-2 in section play.

Mr. O: John Fontaine and Josh Wagner

Mr. D: Sam Gapp and James Fontaine

Thunder O Lineman of the Year: Eric Mykleseth

Thunder D Lineman of the Year: Myles Smith

Most Improved: Jacob Lasron and Beau Votava

Mr. Practice: Mantana Jorgensen and Nick Brundin

Rookie of the Year: Alex Hart

ACE Thunder: Adam Sczepanski and Logan Bergquist

All-District: John Fontaine, James Fontaine, Josh Wagner, Myles Smith, Sam Gapp (Honorable Mention)

All-Section 8A: John Fontaine, James Fontaine, Myles Smith

West District Defensive Player of the Year: James Fontaine

West District Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Myles Smith

