The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team finished its 2019 season on Saturday afternoon with a three-set loss to Minnesota State (17-25, 16-25, 8-25) in Mankato.

The Golden Eagles ended the season at 4-24, and 2-18 overall in the NSIC. They lost their final 12 matches, the last six of which were all straight-set sweeps.

Deaira Gresham (Jr., OH) and Porsha Porath (So., OH) tied for the team lead with five kills each, while Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S) had 19 assists. Katie Lienemann (Jr., Lib.) had 20 digs for Minnesota Crookston.

In the first set, the Golden Eagles took a 15-13 lead, but the Mavericks went on a run to win, 25-17.

Again, UMC jumped out fast in the second set, as the trio of Porath, Greshman and Lauren Wallace (Rs. So., OH) helped the Golden Eagles to a 5-2 lead.

However, Minnesota State scored six of the next seven to take control for good, and won the set 25-16 to go up in the match two sets to none.

The Mavericks led by as much as 20-5 in the third set before UMC scored three points in a row. Those would be the last points of the Golden Eagles' season.

Going into 2020, the Golden Eagles will need to replace five valuable seniors in Kaitlin Sikkink, Sabrina Leuer, Meli Rodriguez, Alyssa Thomas and Ali Schueler.

