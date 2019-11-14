The last of the four fall banquets was held on Sunday evening, as the St. James Area volleyball team closed the door on their 2019 season.

St. James went 11-14 overall with a 5-5 record within the Big South Conference, placing fourth in the East Division. The Saints' were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round of section play by Jackson County Central.

2019 was a year of transition for the program, with new head coach Jodi Geistfeld bringing in almost an entirely new coaching staff and brand new system on both offense and defense.

Geistfeld and her staff lauded the quick growth of their team throughout the year, as well as the leadership of their four seniors: Callie Radenbaugh, Kierra Curry, Kaydi Anderson, and Korryn Karau.

Each of the four seniors were major contributors throughout the season for St. James.

Anderson was a strong presence at the net as a middle hitter, while Curry and Karau attacked from the outside. Radenbaugh was St. James' best server and was a strong defensive player for the Saints.

Anderson finished with 128 kills and 38 blocks. For her proficiency in hitting (.260) and powerful swings of the right arm, Anderson was named Best Offensive Player.

Korryn Karau led the pack with 147 kills, 42 aces, including 12 in a single match against Madelia, tied for the school record, and 131 digs. Karau's play earned her a spot on the Big-South All-Conference Honorable Mentions list.

Curry finished with 58 kills, up from 31 in 2018. Geistfeld touched upon Curry's ability to hit down the right line as a right-handed player, a difficult skill to hone. With her improved play, Curry won the Most Improved Award.

Radenbaugh was the Saints' best server, only missing three serves throughout the entire campaign, going 195/198 (98.5%) on serves. Radenbaugh also had 90 digs. For her work serving and digging, Radenbaugh won Best Defensive Player.

St. James also placed a newfound emphasis on getting in the weight room and had two awards based on performance in the gym. Karau won the Quickest Player Award, while Teresa Tobar won the Strongest Player Award.

Maddie Brey won team MVP honors and was St. James' lone All-Conference selection. In her junior year, Brey recorded 48 kills, 490 assists, went 293/300 on serves (97.7%), had 86 digs and 11 blocks and was 92% on serve receives. Brey's solid all-around play will be key to the Saints' success in 2020. Brey sits at 780 set assists in her career, already 10th all-time in Saints history.

Chloe Mickelson was named to the All-Big South Conference Honorable Mention team as well. Mickelson had 188 digs and was 85% serving. Mickelson currently has 402 digs, and could hit the 600 mark next year.

Mickelson, Brey, Tobar, and Kelsey Grunewald were named St. James captains for 2020.

Also returning for the Saints will be Addie Bowers. Taylor Sodeman will also be expected to contribute after seeing some varsity playing time as a freshman.