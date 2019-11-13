The University of Minnesota Crookston hunt seat equestrian team competed Sat., Nov. 9 and Sun., Nov. 10 in a pair of home shows at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

The Golden Eagles tied for High Point team on Saturday, and Morgan Schelske (So., Zimmerman, Minn.) earned Reserve High Point Rider Saturday. Minnesota Crookston earned Reserve High Point Team Sunday.

The strong showing for the Golden Eagles helped the squad to a second-place sitting in overall points in IHSA. Minnesota Crookston trails Wisconsin-River Falls by a mere five points.

On Saturday, sophomore Kayley Melton took fourth, and junior Rachel Johnson finished fifth in Open Over Fences. In Open Flat, Melton finished first overall.

Schelske placed first in Intermediate Flat after a great showing, while she took third in Intermediate Fences.

In Limit Over Fences, sophomore Katherine Buttolph (So., Yankton, S.D.) put together a strong ride to finish second, while senior Kristina Schroeder placed fourth. Sophomore Taylor Barlage had a first-place finish, with Schroeder coming in right behind her in second.

In Novice Flat, Minnesota Crookston was paced by sophomore Katie Orth, who pointed out into Novice Flat. Abigail Risovi placed fourth on the day.

In Pre-Novice Flat, freshman Sophie Shoemaker finished second, while sophomore Rebecca Eichhorn took fifth.

In Introductory Flat, Savea freshman Zimmerman-Cameron placed sixth for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston had a more challenging day Sunday, but still put together some strong rides.

In Open Over Fences, Johnson had a third-place finish, while Melton finished just behind her in fourth. Melton had another impressive ride in Open Flat, as she took second, followed by Johnson in third.

In Intermediate Flat on Sunday, Schelske had a strong ride to claim second.

The Golden Eagles also found some success in Limit Over Fences as Barlage placed second, followed by fourth.

Minnesota Crookston had a lot of representation in Limit Flat led by Schroeder in third place. Sarah Cartier earned fourth, as did Buttolph in her class. Orth finished in fifth.

In Novice Flat, Risovi had a fourth-place finish.

Minnesota Crookston rounded out the day as freshman Mackenzie Dale took first in Pre-Novice Flat with Eicchorn claiming second. In Introductory Flat, Zimmerman-Cameron took fourth.

“Our goal is to close the gap at our upcoming competition in Stillwater hosted my University of Minnesota-Twin Cities,” said coach Kayla Hanson. “The highlight of the weekend was our freshman laying out some stellar rides. I am also really encouraged by our Open Riders Kayley Melton and Rachel Johnson as they are both close to qualifying for Regional in both Open Flat and Fences. Taylor Barlage, Kristina Schroeder, and Sarah Cartier are all also right in the hunt for Regional qualifying, as well.”

The Golden Eagles compete Sat., Nov. 23 and Sun., Nov. 24 at the University of Minnesota shows in Stillwater, Minn.