The Crookston swim team finished 10th out of 10 teams at the Section 8A Championships in Grand Rapids. The meet took place Nov. 8 and 9, with the preliminary round on Friday and the finals on Saturday.

Madison Hoiland highlighted the Pirates' performance with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke prelims, which qualified her for the finals with a time of 1:12.74. She placed sixth in the finals as well, swimming a time of 1:13.08.

Hoiland smashed her previous time in the event, a 1:26.34 mark at the North Border Conference meet on Oct. 25 in Crookston.

The Pirates had a handful of ninth-place finishes as well. The 200-yard medley relay team of Mackenzie Aamoth, Hoiland, Claire Oman and Fallon Johnson swam a time of 2:11.24, while that same quartet swam the 400 freestyle in 4:14.92. Meanwhile, Hoiland went 26.70 in the 50 freestyle.

Johnson was 21st in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Oman finished 25th in the 200 IM and 30th in the 100 freestyle, and Aamoth was 18th in the 100 backstroke and 20th in the 100 butterfly.

Grand Rapids won the meet at their home pool with 439 points. Detroit Lakes finished second, while Bemidji took third.